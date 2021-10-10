Dame Joan Collins “couldn’t bear” to be married to a man her “own age”.

The 88-year-old actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, 56-year-old Percy Gibson, in 2002 and she “can’t imagine” life without him by her side.

She said: “He’s the best, I can’t imagine life without him. He’s the rock that holds our family together.

“Thank God I married somebody 30 years younger than me. I couldn’t bear to be married to someone my own age.”

Joan relied heavily on Percy during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

She admitted: “I was fearful. We were sanitising our newspapers, I would not go to the supermarket. Percy would go and then we’d sanitise everything.”

But after now having had her booster jab and visiting the US, France and Spain, the screen legend is determined to “get back to living”.

She said: “It’s not wrong to want to have a good time, it’s what we all deserve as people.

“For people to say, ‘Oh, we all have to suffer, we’re suffering, prices are going up, there are no lorry drivers, we’re not going to have any heating during the winter,’ well, you can’t all sit around and suffer. I believe that life is a banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death.”

The ‘Time of their Lives’ actress considers herself an “early feminist” who was never afraid to stand up for herself amid the casting-couch culture of the 1960s.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: “I felt I was an early feminist, before it became a dirty word. I believed in living my life as freely as a man.”

But Joan admitted she lost work as a result of her rejecting unwanted advances from producers.

She said: “I lost a few roles because [of it].”

Meanwhile, despite her advancing years, the former ‘Dynasty’ actress has no interest in retiring.

Asked if she’d consider giving up work, she fumed: “I think that’s a f****** rude question. Don’t f****** ask me that question, don’t use that word, ‘retire’.”

And Joan – who has three children from two of her previous marriages - thinks ideas about getting older are beginning to change.

She added: “Us who have gotten older feel like we are allowed to work in a profession that has to use older people.

“There’s a perception about getting old that’s outdated. People are living longer and living healthier. Henry Mancini’s wife [singer Ginny O’Connor] is about 95 and she goes disco dancing every week.”