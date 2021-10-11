Jameela Jamil feels "sick of the internet".

The 35-year-old actress has hit back at her online critics after she received a producing credit on boyfriend James Blake's latest album, 'Friends That Break Your Heart'.

Jameela - who previously hosted the BBC Radio 1 Chart Show - tweeted: "A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing (sic)"

Jameela subsequently urged women within the music industry to support each other.

She said: "Didn’t expect this conversation to blow up the way it did, or to see so much support. Saddened to see how many women in music have faced so much gaslighting over their skill and input and sending you love. We have to AT LEAST do better for each other because these are BLEAK TIMES (sic)"

Jameela also took to Instagram to address the issue, revealing James "had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on."

The TV star added: "In the end I took the credit I deserved because of how important it is for women who work on music to visibly exist in the space of music production, and because I would want any of you who follow me to take ownership of what is rightfully your achievements.

"I hope you're taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now. I hope you know that if you're not being believed over your achievements… that it's not a reflection of you… it's a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can't fathom that you could be impressive. And it happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don't credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me. (sic)"