'Dancing with the Stars'' Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have reunited in the studio after positive COVID-19 tests.

The 37-year-old professional dancer and the 34-year-old Peloton fitness coach had to miss the show last week after they both tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair had to quarantine and it meant that the judges were left to critique footage from a rehearsal performance of their salsa, for which they received a score of 24 out of 40 points.

However, they are now back together again preparing for the next show tonight (11.10.21).

Cheryl wrote on Instagram alongside a snap and video of them in the dance studio: “Reunited and it feels so good! @codyrigsby #boocrew #dwts #dwts30."

The choregrapher - who had received the Moderna vaccine - admitted she was "shocked" to see a positive result.

She shared: "I had no idea I had COVID at all actually.

"I did start to feel like maybe I was coming down with like a flu or maybe I was just totally worn out from travelling or whatever, or lack of sleep, but never did I ever think it was going to be COVID.

"Obviously, when I got tested and it was positive, I was shocked. And sad, because I just knew it wasn't gonna be possible for me to dance, for sure."

Cody, who tested positive days after Cheryl, admitted he was more concerned for the welfare of his dance partner than anything else.

He said at the time: "I had COVID back in late January/early February, and this was back, obviously, before the vaccine, so I know how hard it hits. And I got a really bad case.

"I was just worried about Cheryl, because even though she's young and healthy, no one knows how this virus and affect anyone. So I just wanted to make sure she was OK."