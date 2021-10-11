Paris Hilton and her fiance Carter Reum enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The former 'Simple Life' star and the 40-year-old author - who got engaged in February - jetted to Sin City from Los Angeles to celebrate their forthcoming nuptials in style.

The couple hit up a number of nightlife spots after flying in on a private jet, including ResortsWorld Las Vegas, where the couple stayed, and Paris took to her Instagram Story to show off the decorations, including a balloon and floral arch and a "Paris Carter" sign by the pool, which the soon-to-be husband and wife posed for pictures next to.

Paris captioned one snap of the couple: “Thank you @resortsworldlv for our beautifully decorated palace! Perfect place to stay for our joint bachelorette/bachelor party."

The lovebirds were joined by the DJ's mother Kathy, sister Nicky and Carter's brother, Courtney, who all jumped into a party limo to Area 15, where Paris rode the indoor zip-line.

The party also hit up Zouk Nightclub, which was kitted out with giant cardboard cutouts of Paris and Carter's faces, and saw DJ Tiesto on the decks.

Paris, also 40, had several outfit changes, from a white wedding-style dress accessorised with “bride" sunglasses and a “bride to be” sash to a glittering pink gown and a neon yellow number.

The 'Cooking With Paris' star also showed off the goody bags, which had a can of rosé, customised with a nude photograph of the Hilton hotels heiress covered in gold glitter paint with “bach that a** up" emblazoned across it.

The couple had a whole suite booked out at ResortsWorld called The Palace, complete with an outdoor pool, where they enjoyed a "crazy" poolside" after-party with Zedd providing the party tunes into the early hours.

Paris flew over with her pet pooch Diamond Baby, who was seen roaming around the outdoor area.

As for the wedding itself, Paris previously teased that it will be a "three-day affair".

She spilled: "It's gonna be like a three-day affair—we'll have a lot happening."

Quizzed many outfits she will wear, she replied: "Lots of dresses. Probably 10 - I love outfit changes."

Not only will all their preparations for their big day feature in her new reality TV series, 'Paris in Love', she also recently confirmed their nuptials will be part of the show too.

Paris said: "We just started shooting our new show, 'Paris in Love', on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot.

"So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

When asked whether or not the wedding itself will be televised, she confirmed: "Yes."