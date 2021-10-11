Kristin Cavallari is convinced she'll get married again one day.

The 34-year-old TV star - who was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has revealed via an Instagram Story Q&A that she hopes to tie the knot again in the future, although she's not in any rush "whatsoever".

Kristin - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband - wrote on Instagram: "I’m really enjoying being alone right now. I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet."

The blonde beauty has been dating over recent months, but insists she isn't seeking a boyfriend for the time being.

She said: "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone."

Earlier this year, Kristin insisted she won't "speak badly" about Jay for the sake of their children.

The 'Very Cavallari' star revealed she's determined to put on a "united front" for the benefit of their three kids.

She said: "Everyone’s situation is different. I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be."

Kristin also revealed she's loved seeing her kids develop their own unique personalities.

She explained: "They’re just older. They’ve just really blossomed into themselves, and it’s just fun having three kids that are very different. [I love] just seeing their personalities."