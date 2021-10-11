Adele has "cut out" drinking booze as she prepares for her music comeback.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner loves a tipple, revealing one of her favourites is an Aperol Spritz, but she's been good with her alcohol intake as she gears up to release her eagerly-awaited single, 'Easy on Me', on Friday (15.10.21).

Adele - who was glowing after having a facial - told fans on Instagram Live at the weekend: “Aperol spritz, I love that. Although ‘cos I’m gearing up to come back I’m having to cut out my drinking.”

In the same chat, the London-born star - who lives in Los Angeles with her nine-year-old son Angelo - spilled that she drank a lot of wine in lockdown.

She confessed: "My favourite thing to do in lockdown was to drink wine."

Meanwhile, the 'Hello' hitmaker recently revealed she turned to therapy and exercise to get through a difficult period in her life in the wake of her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

She said: "It was a lot of sound baths. It was a lot of meditation. It was a lot of therapy. And a lot of time spent on my own.

"[The gym] became my time. I realised that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

But the 'Skyfall' hitmaker admitted the unpredictability of her emotional recovery was hard.

She said: “I’d have a lovely night with my friends and then I’d wake up like a tsunami was coming for me.

“I remember sitting out there with two of my friends and I was like, When will I stop feeling like this? And they were like, In time. And I was like, Yeah, but how much time? And one of them cried and was just like, I don’t know. It’s gonna be a ride. And it was.”