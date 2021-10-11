Demi Lovato dedicates Unforgettable to late friend

Demi Lovato has dedicated their new song to a friend who died of a drug overdose.

The 29-year-old pop star has taken to social media to dedicate their new single, 'Unforgettable', to Tommy Trussell III, who died in October 2019.

Demi - who has battled drug and alcohol addiction - wrote on Twitter: "Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful.. https://demilovato.lnk.to/Unforgettable (sic)"

Demi's post featured a 20-second clip of the new track.

The singer also revealed that proceeds from the record will go to The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organisation.

Demi wrote online: "I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to the Voices Project founded by @RyanForRecovery if you know anyone who is struggling please call 1-800-662-HELP (sic)"

Demi previously paid a tribute to their late friend, who passed away at the age of 31.

Demi wrote on Instagram at the time: "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss. (sic)"

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker also described addiction as a "terrible disease".

Demi - who suffered a drug overdose in June 2018 - wrote: "Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help. (sic)"

