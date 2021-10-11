George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old.

The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years.

He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb is try to hold on to things that you aren't anymore, right? You know, there was a picture, I was in Italy and somebody took a picture of me - I think it was a paparazzi picture on the boat, and I saw this old, grey-haired guy on the boat and I was like 'who is that?' And it was me!'

"If you don't really have some understanding of time and ageing, then I think you'll constantly try to do things that you know are past your due date."

George also admitted that his life has changed markedly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award-winning star - who is married to barrister Amal Clooney - told Sky News: "It changed everybody, right? Suddenly, we think Zooming is OK, I haven't seen anybody in person."

George also explained how the pandemic has changed his life as a filmmaker.

George - who has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal - said: "It changes a lot, it's harder as a filmmaker because you're not able to communicate in the same way because you're wearing all this crap (PPE).

"But you know, it's a funny thing, it also reminds us of how resilient we are - I just saw a picture of all these kids during the London Blitz, and they're all wearing those huge gas masks, 500 kids with those gas masks, and you go 'well, if they could do it, we can do it - we'll figure it out.'"