Iggy Azalea can't wait for Halloween.

The 31-year-old rap star - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens - has taken to Twitter to reveal she's already looking forward to the annual celebration on October 31.

Iggy - who has a 17-month-old son called Onyx Kelly with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I just got back from a haunted house and I had SOoOOoO much fun!!!!

"I’m ready for it to be Oct 31st already [pumpkin emoji] (sic)"

Iggy also revealed via Twitter that she's currently having a trampoline built for her baby boy.

The blonde beauty admitted she loves online shopping and is looking forward to the Cyber Monday sales on November 29.

She tweeted: "Why am I already excited for cyber Monday sales and it’s still October lmao something is wrong with me. (sic)"

Asked if there's something she's particularly keen to buy, Iggy replied: "New outdoor furniture."

Asked whether Onyx has a big playground, she shared: "They have one walking distance from my house so he plays on that but I’m building him an in ground trampoline."

Meanwhile, Iggy previously insisted that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.

The 'Work' hitmaker split from Carti last year, but suggested she's not living her life with any regrets.

She wrote on Twitter at the time: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me. (sic)"

Iggy also claimed she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

The music star said: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"