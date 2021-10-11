Louisa Johnson went into rehab earlier this year.

The 23-year-old singer - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2015 - has revealed via Instagram that she's been in rehab for trauma, depression and anxiety.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Earlier this year I went to rehab for trauma, depression & anxiety and I wasn’t really ever gonna share my experience until recently, I’m actually so proud of my journey so why wouldn’t I talk about it?

& thank God for professionals who dedicate their lives to helping people, and helping to make sense of trauma. We all go through it and we all need a little bit of extra help from time to time [heart emoji] (sic)"

Louisa described rehab as a "liberating experience" and encouraged her fans to be open and honest about their own insecurities.

Her post continued: "It was the most life changing, eye opening, painful, liberating experience of my f****** life! And I will always try my best to encourage others to reach out and ask for help. I understand it’s difficult. I’ve been sad, lonely, unhappy and hurting and I didn’t want to stay there.

"Ahhh god I’ll say it again I’m so proud of my journey I’ve had the weirdest / best year of my life but I’ve been the happiest version of myself. Everyday I’m growing as a person and it’s really hard to constantly show up and choose yourself 24/7! (sic)"

The blonde beauty subsequently insisted that she's continuing to learn about herself and her struggles.

She wrote: "I have and continue to learn so much everyday about life and myself and I know things have taken such a long time to be ready but will always put me first. (sic)"