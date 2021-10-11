Louisa Johnson reveals her 'liberating' rehab experience

© BANG Media International

Tags

Louisa Johnson went into rehab earlier this year.

The 23-year-old singer - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2015 - has revealed via Instagram that she's been in rehab for trauma, depression and anxiety.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Earlier this year I went to rehab for trauma, depression & anxiety and I wasn’t really ever gonna share my experience until recently, I’m actually so proud of my journey so why wouldn’t I talk about it?

& thank God for professionals who dedicate their lives to helping people, and helping to make sense of trauma. We all go through it and we all need a little bit of extra help from time to time [heart emoji] (sic)"

Louisa described rehab as a "liberating experience" and encouraged her fans to be open and honest about their own insecurities.

Her post continued: "It was the most life changing, eye opening, painful, liberating experience of my f****** life! And I will always try my best to encourage others to reach out and ask for help. I understand it’s difficult. I’ve been sad, lonely, unhappy and hurting and I didn’t want to stay there.

"Ahhh god I’ll say it again I’m so proud of my journey I’ve had the weirdest / best year of my life but I’ve been the happiest version of myself. Everyday I’m growing as a person and it’s really hard to constantly show up and choose yourself 24/7! (sic)"

The blonde beauty subsequently insisted that she's continuing to learn about herself and her struggles.

She wrote: "I have and continue to learn so much everyday about life and myself and I know things have taken such a long time to be ready but will always put me first. (sic)"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.