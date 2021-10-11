Mesut Ozil will launch his own cryptocurrency.

The 32-year-old footballer, who moved to Turkish side Fenerbahce from Arsenal earlier this year, will expand his M10 brand by creating his own digital coin.

Ozil dropped a hint about the launch on Twitter over the weekend as he promised his followers that "exciting things are coming soon".

The former Germany international, who has almost 100 million followers on social media, posted an image of his eyes glowing along with an eye emoji.

The Sun reports that Ozil will officially launch the cryptocurrency over the coming day with fans who purchase it being able to trade it in a similar manner to Bitcoin.

Ozil's fans will also get access to his M10Streetwear clothing plus there will also be opportunities to meet the ex-Real Madrid player.

The footballer is continuing to build his M10 brand across the globe following the launch of the clothing range last year.

He is set to follow fellow football stars Keisuke Honda and James Rodriguez by venturing into the world of cryptocurrency.

Rodriguez, the Colombian, who has turned out for Real Madrid and Everton, launched his JR10 Token currency prior to the 2018 World Cup.

Ozil also joins a number of football's biggest stars by creating their own brands. Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has several personal brands and regularly endorses them - including CR7 Footwear, CR7 Denim, CR7 Fragrances and CR7 Underwear.