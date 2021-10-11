Facebook is planning to reduce the amount of political content on users' feeds.

Nick Clegg, the former British Deputy Prime Minister who now serves as the social media firm's vice president for global affairs and communications, revealed that people expressed a desire to see "more friends, less politics".

Clegg told NBC News' Meet The Press programme: "One of the things we have heard from users both from the US and around the world since the election is people want to see more friends, less politics.

"So we have been testing ways in which we can reduce the presence of politics for people's Facebook experiences."

The social media giant had implemented measures on political content for the US Presidential Election last year and Clegg defended the site's decision to relax the restrictions following the poll.

He said: "It's simply not true to say we lifted those measures immediately - in fact, we kept the vast majority right through to the inauguration. And we kept some in place permanently - so we permanently don't recommend civic and political groups to people.

"But it's worth remembering what those measures are like closing all the highways in a town because a temporary one-off problem in one neighbourhood - you don't do that on a permanent basis."

Clegg added that the social media giant are constantly working to improve their products.

He said: "We are constantly iterating in order to improve our products.

"We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone's life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and as enjoyable to use."