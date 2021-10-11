Jesy Nelson has been unfollowed by her former Little Mix bandmates on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer recently released her debut single 'Boyz' after leaving the group last year and the band's fans have spotted that Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have snubbed her on the social media platform.

Jesy quit the 'Shout Out to My Ex' group in December 2020 to focus on her mental health and recently admitted that she hadn't spoken to any of her "sisters" for a long time.

She said: "I haven’t spoken to the girls.

"It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing."

Jesy did express hopes that group will be able to "come back together" one day.

She said: "Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together.

"I love them.

"They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk."

Jesy has often been open about her mental health and concerns over her body image and it was cited as a key reason for her departure from the band - who found fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2011.

The exit statement read: "After an amazing nine years together, Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."