Ben Affleck's kissing scene with Matt Damon was cut from 'The Last Duel.'

The 49-year-old actor plays French nobleman Count Pierre d’Alençon in the historical drama alongside Matt Damon as French knight Jean de Carrouge and the pair were due to lock lips in the ceremony scene.

He said: "In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth. And we had that in the script. That would’ve been our first on screen kiss."

The pair were speaking to Entertainment Tonight when Ben chimed in: "It’s going to have to wait."

The scene was ultimately cut before filming, a decision made by director Sir Ridley Scott.

Ben said: "Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good."

His co-star was quick to agree, noting that the characters "hated" each other so a kiss would be unrealistic.

Matt also went on to reveal a moment in the film - which was based on a true story - that was borne out of sheer improvisation.

He said: "Yeah the two characters really hate each other and that was really fun. In fact, the scene where I kneel before him, Ben just improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me and goes, ‘Closer.’ And I have to kind of get up and kneel again in front of him. And that was just — he just did that and just kind of blurted that out, and it wasn’t in the script."