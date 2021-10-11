Lake Bell felt protective over Pamela Anderson and her story when filming 'Pam & Tommy' and could relate to her experience.

The 'Harley Quinn' star, 42, was selected to direct two episodes of the biographical series which documents the unwarranted release of Pamela and her then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape.

Lake said: "I think I felt very protective of Pam's journey in it, mainly because I personally have unfortunately experienced hacking in my own life. And the internet is an unwieldy kind of behemoth that can be often used for bad, it's the tool of the devil, but then also the tool of great ambition and technology."

The eight-part series is set for release in 2022 and stars Lily James, 32, and Sebastian Stan, 39, who take on the roles of the former 'Baywatch' star and her Mötley Crüe drummer ex-husband.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Lake added: "I think I felt very personal in the story and that I wanted to make sure that she was advocated for and protected in the way the story is told. So you're talking about large issues, but then it also is traversing just sort of the awkwardness of trying to navigate some of the thematics."

However, despite the heavy themes that will be explored in the drama series, Lake confirmed to PEOPLE that 'Pam & Tommy' will still be "fiercely comedic."

It comes after fans eagerly awaiting the series to land were teased with some Instagram photos from the set back in May.

Lily James shared snaps of herself dressed as the former glamour model.

She captioned the post: "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."