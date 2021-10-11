Elaine Welteroth is pregnant.

The former 'Talk' presenter is expecting her first child with husband Jonathan Singletary and she can't wait to see what the future holds for their family because she has "learned so much" over the last few months.

She gushed to People magazine: "I'm so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It's been so hard to keep this a secret!

"I'm just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I'm already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love."

The 34-year-old star admitted she always wanted a family but never felt she was "adult enough" to have a child of her own, though her reservations soon faded once she heard her baby's heartbeat for the first time.

She added: "We always knew — God willing — that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it's like when that one day becomes today. Even with a husband, a house and a career, somehow I still didn't feel quite ready or adult enough to be somebody's mom.

"But there's nothing that compares to the blessing of the moment you hear that little heartbeat — it changes everything. You just surrender to God's plan and divine timing."

The 'Project Runway' host's happy news comes less than two months after she revealed she was leaving 'The Talk' after one season.

She said at the time: "It is an absolute honour for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.

"I came to 'The Talk' to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community.

"But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."