Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is the "darkest fairytale".

The couple - who met on the set of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - are smitten with one another but the 31-year-old musician insisted things aren't "perfect" between them and they have a lot of ups and downs.

He said: “It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairytale for no reason.”

While Megan - who has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - was "open" to finding love before she met MGK, she wasn't expecting to connect with her "own soul's reflection" in the way she has.

She gushed in a joint interview with GQ Style magazine: "“[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect...

“You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live.

" That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul's reflection. I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I

"’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker - whose real name is Colson Baker - had never fallen in love until he got with Megan and had never even seen a successful relationship.

Asked if he'd been in love before, he said: “No, no, no. It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much s***, you think you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realise ‘I don’t know s*** yet’. That’s when the adventure starts, right?

“I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire.”

