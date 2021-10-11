Superman has come out as bisexual.

The current incantation of DC Comics' superhero, Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, has revealed he is attracted to both men and women in the 9 November issue of the 'Superman: Son of Kal-El' comic.

Writer Tom Taylor said of the development: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea.

"Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Jon has taken up the mantle Superman of Earth while his father is off world and, like his dad, Jon has fallen for a reporter, his old college friend Jay Nakamura, and the new issue of the comic sees their relationship take a romantic turn.

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee explained how the comic book Jon is able to "coexist" alongside Jordan Elsass' take on Jon in TV series 'Superman & Lois'.

He said: “We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms.

"We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on 'Superman & Lois'. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

The move comes after DC's latest Robin, Tim Drake, also came out as bisexual in 'Batman: Urban Legends' and a few months after a version of Marvel's Captain America came out as gay.

Superman has proven to be one of TV and film's most popular characters over the years, with the likes of Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, George Reeves and Dean Cain having given their own take on the superhero.