Harry Judd has become a father for the third time.

The McFly drummer and his wife Izzy think their family is now "complete" after the violinist gave birth to a baby boy, a brother for Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday (11.10.21) to share a black and white photo of smiling Izzy breastfeeding her baby in a hospital bed while her proud husband kissed her on the cheek.

Harry captioned his post: "[blue heart emoji] @mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful. (sic)"

And Izzy wrote on hers: "And just like that my world feels complete [blue heart emoji] (sic)"

The couple have yet to reveal the tot's name.

The 'All About You' hitmaker admitted in July his 37-year-old wife was "desperate" to give birth because she'd found this pregnancy tough.

He said: "We are so excited! But my wife is just desperate to give birth. She has found this third pregnancy a lot harder than the others."

But Harry hoped things will get easier once the baby arrives as his older kids will be at school.

He said: "My son is four in August - so hopefully with those two at school and the baby at home, it might be a little easier.

"It was stressful when my daughter was 19 months old and then we had my son, it was full on for those two years!"

The 37-year-old drummer knows having kids is "stressful" but he and Izzy were keen to have another as they thought they'd have more regrets if they didn't.

He said: "They say having kids is the most stressful thing you ever do but also the most amazing. There's a fine line but we wanted to have another one.

"For me, when I'm older and having more children is not possible, we might've regretted not having another one. But you can never regret having one."