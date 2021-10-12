Peyton Meyer has got married and is to be a father for the first time.

The 'He's All That' actor admitted he "hated" the idea of getting wed until he met musician Taela - whose real name is Taylor Mae LaCour - because she has "changed [his] life forever".

Sharing a slideshow of images from their wedding and a sonogram picture, Peyton wrote on Instagram: “Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute.

"I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons… And that one was you.

“I’m so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you. (To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips [cry laughing emoji) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Taela - who has son River from a previous relationship - praised the 22-year-old actor for having "saved [her] life" and thanked him for making her feel special.

The 24-year-old musician shared the photos on her own Instagram account and captioned the post: “thank you for showing me the kind of love that i thought only existed in fairytales. thank you for constantly reminding me of my worth and for making me feel like the most important, beautiful woman in the world.

“thank you for being by my side through everything imaginable. i’m so grateful and excited to share this adventure with you forever. even the really, really hard stuff is easy with you. you saved my life. i love you.(sic)"