Owen Wilson has still not met his daughter.

The 'Wedding Crashers' star's former partner Varunie Vonsvirates celebrated their daughter Lyla's third birthday over the weekend but the 52-year-old actor - who also has Ford, 10, with his ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell and Finn, seven, with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist - wasn't there to mark the milestone as he has no contact with the tot.

Varunie told DailyMail.com: "He has never met her unfortunately."

The 37-year-old beauty previously explained how Owen "helps financially" with Lyla's upbringing but is "not involved at all" in her life.

She said in 2019: "Owen has never met Lyla. Never. He helps financially but it's never been about that.

"Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter."

At the time, Varunie - who casually dated Owen for five years before they split - urged the 'Wonder' star to find the time to see his daughter.

Asked if she had a message for the actor, she said: "You should see your daughter, she's incredible, you're really missing out. She looks just like you."

It was previously claimed that Owen had "checked the no visitation box" on court documents and didn't want "any custody" of Lyla.

It was claimed when Varonie was pregnant that the 'Zoolander' star "immediately" offered to take a paternity test and had pledged to be a supportive father if the baby turned out to be his.

A source said at the time: "Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers.

"Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."