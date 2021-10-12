Reba McEntire won't take sides between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.

The 66-year-old singer insisted she has "love" for both the 'Stronger' hitmaker and her ex-husband - whose father Narvel Blackstock was married to Reba from 1989 to 2015 - and just wants them both to be happy.

Speaking to 'Extra', she said: "You know, I love them both, Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend and I'm pulling for both of them.

"I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this.

"I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them.

"I love them both with all my heart."

Reba's comments come a few weeks after a judge ruled the Montana ranch where Brandon has been living since he split from Kelly - the mother of his children River, seven, and Remington, five - last year - belongs to the 39-year-old singer.

The talent manager has been living at the farm since he and Kelly split, and had been trying to argue in court that the home is a marital property that they both have claim over.

However, the judge in their case ruled entirely on the side of Kelly, stating the ranch falls within the terms of their prenup, meaning anything Kelly bought with her own money is hers.

It was reported in August that Brandon, 44, “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time”, and his career aspirations include sponsoring rodeos and working the ranch.

As of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Kelly will strike up a deal with Brandon that will allow him to continue to pursue his dream on the Montana ranch property.

It was also recently confirmed the former couple's divorce has been finalised, although they are still going through the process of splitting up assets and other financial terms.