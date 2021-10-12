Demi Lovato thinks the word "alien" is offensive to extraterrestrials.

The 29-year-old pop star - who came out as non-binary earlier this year and now uses them/they pronouns - has described the word as "derogatory" and thinks "ETs" ought to be used instead.

The singer - who stars in the new Peacock series 'Unidentified' and claims to have seen a UFO - told PEDESTRIANtv: "I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs!

"So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

Demi previously claimed that humans have "nothing to fear" from UFOs.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker actually urged people to have "an open mind and heart" when it comes to extraterrestrials.

Demi explained: "I want people to have an open mind and heart and to realise that these beings are looking out for our best interest. There's nothing to fear. If they wanted to hurt us, they would've hurt us."

The chart-topping star thinks humans ought to be more conscious of the damage they're doing to the universe.

And Demi suggested that extraterrestrials are actually "just looking out for us".

They said: "Honestly, what people don't realise is when we send out nuclear waste into our atmosphere, it doesn't just stay there. It goes out into the universe. Nuclear waste goes out into other possible civilisations.

"So I think that we have to be careful of what we're doing on this planet, and I think that they're just looking out for us."

Demi also claimed to have had an encounter with a UFO on their 28th birthday.

The pop star appears in the Peacock series alongside their sister Dallas - who "loves paranormal stuff" - and their friend Matthew Scott, who Demi describes as a UFO "sceptic".

Discussing the series, Demi said: "They came along for the journey, and my sister loves paranormal stuff, so she was already into this, and then my best friend, he's more of a sceptic, even though he was with me on my birthday when we saw those lights."