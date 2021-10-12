EA has trademarked 'EA Sports FC'.

The gaming studio has filed the trademark for the name for the use of various goods and services linked to "video game software".

According to the filing, the trademark would be for: "Downloadable computer game software; recorded computer game software; downloadable computer game software via a global computer network and wireless devices; downloadable video game software; recorded video game software."

The filing also lists: "Entertainment services, namely, providing an online computer game; provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the Internet."

This comes after the studio revealed it is considering renaming the 'FIFA' football franchise.

In a blog post, Cam Weber - EA Sports Group General Manager - wrote: "The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivalled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games.

"This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."

The studio said their focus is on "listening to our players" when it comes to developing the game and supporting "every level of the sport including grassroots".

Weber added: "The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure we have every opportunity to continue delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences.

"Thank you again for your support and feedback on this year’s game. We look forward to creating the future of football with you."