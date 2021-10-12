Capcom has confirmed 'Monster Hunter Rise' and the 'Sunbreak' expansion won't support Cross-Save and Cross-Play.

The studio has explained that while both functions were looked into during the game's development, neither can be implemented between the PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

On the official 'Monster Hunter' Twitter account, the team said: "We've heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time.

"As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support."

The Switch version first launched on March 26, with the PC edition set to follow on January 12, 2022.

The PC version will support 4K and high-resolution textiles, uncapped frame rates and voice chat, plus 21.9 ultrawide dispays, and mouse-and-keyboard configurations.

A demo will be available on Steam from October 13, and the 'Sunbreak' expansion is set to launch in the summer of 2022.