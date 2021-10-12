Blizzard has tackled more login issues for 'Diablo II: Resurrected'.

The game launched over two weeks ago but the studio has continued to respond to similar login issues impacting the release.

On Monday (11.10.21), Blizzard's North American Customer Support tweeted: "We continue to work to resolve the login issues in #D2R as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by today's outages."

They later added: "Today’s login and game creation issues have been resolved. Thanks for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience."

Similar issues were acknowledged and resolved over the weekend, while the game as a whole was down on Saturday (09.10.21) for several hours.

The team had revealed: "We will be performing emergency maintenance and the game will be unavailable during this time.

"Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The game is a remaster of the classic action RPG, and the 'Resurrected' version comes with updated visuals and quality of life improvements.