Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby relished their return to the 'Dancing with the Stars' ballroom on Monday (11.10.21).

The 37-year-old dancer and Cody made their return to the floor for the Disney Heroes night, after previously contracting breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine.

Asked if they were feeling the pressure after returning to the show, Cody replied: "No, I feel great! I'm so glad to be done with quarantine - I'm glad to be back in this space."

The duo performed the jive to the sound of 'Stand Out' from 'A Goofy Movie' and earned a score of 27 out of 40 from the judges.

Cheryl and Cody will also have another chance to perform a Disney-themed routine, with the pair now preparing for the second of the show's two-night Disney event.

Elsewhere, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev achieved a score of 36 out of 40, after they performed a quick step that paid tribute to 'The Jungle Book', while Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy scored 35 our of 40 for their 'Lion King'-themed samba.

However, none of the acts were eliminated on the night, with the contestants set to return for another round of Disney-themed dances.

Cheryl - who has received the Moderna vaccine - previously admitted she was "shocked" when she tested positive for COVID-19.

The choreographer recently said: "I had no idea I had COVID at all actually.

"I did start to feel like maybe I was coming down with like a flu or maybe I was just totally worn out from travelling or whatever, or lack of sleep, but never did I ever think it was going to be COVID.

"Obviously, when I got tested and it was positive, I was shocked. And sad, because I just knew it wasn't gonna be possible for me to dance, for sure."