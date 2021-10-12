Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby relish their Dancing with the Stars return

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby relished their return to the 'Dancing with the Stars' ballroom on Monday (11.10.21).

The 37-year-old dancer and Cody made their return to the floor for the Disney Heroes night, after previously contracting breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine.

Asked if they were feeling the pressure after returning to the show, Cody replied: "No, I feel great! I'm so glad to be done with quarantine - I'm glad to be back in this space."

The duo performed the jive to the sound of 'Stand Out' from 'A Goofy Movie' and earned a score of 27 out of 40 from the judges.

Cheryl and Cody will also have another chance to perform a Disney-themed routine, with the pair now preparing for the second of the show's two-night Disney event.

Elsewhere, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev achieved a score of 36 out of 40, after they performed a quick step that paid tribute to 'The Jungle Book', while Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy scored 35 our of 40 for their 'Lion King'-themed samba.

However, none of the acts were eliminated on the night, with the contestants set to return for another round of Disney-themed dances.

Cheryl - who has received the Moderna vaccine - previously admitted she was "shocked" when she tested positive for COVID-19.

The choreographer recently said: "I had no idea I had COVID at all actually.

"I did start to feel like maybe I was coming down with like a flu or maybe I was just totally worn out from travelling or whatever, or lack of sleep, but never did I ever think it was going to be COVID.

"Obviously, when I got tested and it was positive, I was shocked. And sad, because I just knew it wasn't gonna be possible for me to dance, for sure."

