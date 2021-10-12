Kanye West is planning to sell his ranch in Wyoming.

The 44-year-old rap star has listed the 4,000-acre property - which is located near the city of Cody - for $11 million, according to People.

The ranch boasts panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and is situated around 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

Kanye is reported to have paid as much as $14 million to buy the sprawling ranch, and the rapper is said to have renamed the property Monster Lake Ranch or even Yeezy campus.

The 'Jail' hitmaker has spent a lot of time in Wyoming over recent years, with Kanye having famously recorded his 2018 album, 'Ye', in the scenic state.

And in spite of his planned sale of Monster Lake Ranch, Kanye plans to retain a presence in the state, with the rapper owning another ranch in the town of Greybull.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West recently joked that she's divorcing Kanye because of his "personality".

The 40-year-old beauty quipped during her opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live' that she'd separated from the rap star because he wasn't charismatic enough.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - said: "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs.

"I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy. And if there's one thing I strive to be, it's genuine."