Jason Gotay has tied the knot with his longtime partner Michael Hartung.

The 'Gossip Girl' star - who plays teacher Rafa Caparros on HBO Max’s revival series - got married in upstate New York on Monday (11.10.21).

Little details are known about the pair's special day, however, pictures were taken in the woods with Jason and Micahel donning matching suits.

The show's producer Sarah Schechter shared one snap of the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote: "Jason and Michael - there is no better example of love I could have chosen for my girls’ first wedding than this.

"That was by far the most beautiful ceremony I have ever witnessed. Wishing you both a lifetime and beyond of love and happiness."

The 32-year-old Broadway star had teased their nuptials days before, writing on his page on the social media app: “I marry this man in 10 days. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The loved-up couple got engaged earlier this year, and they first became acquainted working on NBC’s 'Peter Pan Live!', after meeting in the elevator - and it was love at first sight.

Jason recently recalled: “As I entered the rehearsal studios and stepped into the elevator, I greeted a couple of friends who were also part of the Lost Boy band. As the elevator door began to close, one more boy jumped in just in time. I turned around and saw the most beautiful smile I’d ever seen, accompanied by bright blue eyes and a joy that lit up the room (well, elevator). This was Michael, the boy I was told to look out for, as we had a mutual friend who told us we would be working on 'Peter Pan' together. I shook his hand and introduced myself, excited to get to know him.

“My friend, Sara, had told us that we were going to ‘just love each other.’ I didn’t realise until later just how on-the-nose she was about that.”