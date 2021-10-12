Twitter is now letting users "soft block" their own followers.

The feature - which has been launched for all web users, with no update yet on a roll-out for the app - lets you remove a follower, which stops them from following you on the site.

Although they'll be able to follow you again in the future, the user in question - who won't be notified about being removed - won't be able to see your tweets in their timeline.

To use this feature, simply head to your profile and click Followers, then the three dots next to the name, and finally "Remove this follower".

The update comes after a Safety Mode was rolled out to testers last month, which identifies accounts responsible for abuse or repetitive mentions directed at other users, and blocks them for seven days.