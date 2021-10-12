Paul Bettany will star in the comedy-drama 'Harvest Moon'.

The 50-year-old actor has written the screenplay with Dana Brown for the movie, which will be produced by Miramax with Mark Waters on board to direct.

Paul will star in the flick with Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk.

The movie tells the story of a young boy who sees the chance to reunite his separated parents when the pandemic shuts the world down. Paul, Dana and Mark are producing with Miramax boss Bill Block and Jessica Tuschinksy.

Bettany said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make 'Harvest Moon'.

"The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we're off to shoot with an incredible creative team led by Mark Waters. It's all a bit of a dream. I'm very excited."

Block added: "This heartwarming film reimagines complicated, but comical family relations under the unique challenges presented by the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be working again within the Miramax family having Paul, who bought his magic to 'Uncle Frank', and Mark, whose latest film 'He's All That', a modern-day twist on the 90s classic, climbed to Netflix's number one spot in multiple countries."

Paul starred in Alan Ball's road movie 'Uncle Frank' as the titular Frank Bledsoe and revealed that he loved replicating the style of screen icons such as Robert Redford in the 1970s set flick.

The 'Iron Man' star said: "I grew up watching movies from what Alan and I both think of as the golden era of American cinema, the 70s, I'm sort of steeped in those movies and was as desperate as any actor would be to wear a brown corduroy suit.

"I've watched Robert Redford as much as the next man, unless the next man is Alan Ball. It was really fun to dress him and style him and all of that."