Apple has revealed a fix for a new security bug which "may have been actively exploited".

The tech giant has released a new 15.0.2 patch for iOS and iPadOS which tackles a bug targeting Apple devices.

On the company's support page, they explained: "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

Also in the notes for the update, Apple added: "A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling."

Essentially, the vulnerability could allow hackers to take control of your iPhone or iPad.

However, updating to the new patch should close the vulnerability and project your device.