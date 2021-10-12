Tom Daley hasn't ruled out releasing his own knitwear collection.

The 27-year-old Olympic diver - who won his first-ever gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer - went viral when he was spotted knitting in the stands at the games in Japan and continues to show off his creations on his Made With Love By Tom Daley Instagram page.

And in a new interview on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', Tom hinted when asked if a collection was in the pipeline: "We'll have to wait and see about that."

Tom's knits include a custom Team GB cardigan and cosy for his gold medallion, and more recently a copy of Harry Styles' Gucci cardigan.

During the Women's 3m Springboard Final, Tom was spotted poolside with his needles and wool making a jumper for the internet-famous pooch Izzy The Frenchie.

Responding to the viral snap with a picture of what he was making, he wrote: "For those asking what I'm making here ... I am making a dog jumper for @izzythe.frenchie."

He later shared the finished piece with his followers.

In a previous video shared on the Instagram account - which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects - Tom said of the medal protector he made: "I don't normally post things not necessarily knitting related on my Made with Love page but myself and Matty won the Olympics and I thought I'd come on and say the one thing that has kept me sane in this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching, so I wanted to say thank you for my followers on here for following along.

"But not only that, this morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched, so here it is."