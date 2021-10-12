Max George doesn't want to be a father to Ryan Giggs' children.

The 33-year-old pop star is in a long-term relationship with the soccer star's ex-wife Stacey, but Max has no intention of trying to be a father to her kids - Liberty, 18, and 14-year-old Zachary.

Max explained to Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures: "I live with them. Sometimes the kids say, 'When we’re asked, we don’t always know what to say about who you are'. I’m like, 'Just say Max, that’s fine'.

"I’m not a dad. I kind of blend in, I’m one of them. Stacey’s upstairs on her own and I’m down there with the kids. But it works."

The loved-up couple have been dating since 2019 and Max has previously admitted he'd love to start his own family with Stacey one day.

But in the short term, Max is focused on The Wanted’s comeback, which has included last month's gig for bandmate Tom Parker’s Inside My Head charity fundraiser.

Speaking about their comeback, he said: "We all know more and we’re all a little bit more grown up - I think! - and our decision-making when we’re working will be better than first time round."

Meanwhile, Max previously admitted that he'd grown close to Stacey's children.

He said earlier this year: "I adore them like my own."

And after more than two years together, the ‘Chasing the Sun’ hitmaker hopes he and Stacey will have their own children together one day.

Asked if marriage and children is on the cards, he said: "Yeah, I feel the sky is the limit.

"I know that whatever we do, our lives are going to be great together. I love every day of being with her."

Max previously spoke about his struggles with depression but is now feeling excited for the future.

He said: "Success is feeling happy and having peace of mind.

"Now when I think about what I want to do next, I look at that as an exciting challenge, rather than a daunting one. That is a really good feeling."