Kerry Katona hasn't cooked for six months.

The 41-year-old star feels "mortified" and "embarrassed" for living on a diet of takeaways for most of the year, and has discussed her eating habits on a new TV show called 'Celebrity Trash Monsters: What's Your Waste Size?'.

Kerry - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven - shared: "I was mortified. I was embarrassed, not only as a human, but as a mum.

"I felt ashamed, like my kids were all on takeaways, it feels wrong but they’re alive. I kept them all alive.

"It’s not like they’re eating scraps out of the skip, you know what I mean?

"They’re having pizzas. Do you know how much takeaway pizza bleeding costs? But you get mum shamed, don’t you.

"You know, if you don’t cook a five-course meal for your children or you don’t bake ... I don’t do any of that."

Kerry was forced to wear the contents of her bins as part of the new TV series.

The pop star also had to search through bins for leftover food.

Kerry - who shot to fame as part of Atomic Kitten - said: "They made me go dumpster diving where you basically root around in people’s bins looking for food they’ve wasted by throwing out.

"I’ve moved to the poshest, richest areas in Cheshire and there’s me going through people’s bins outside of a gated house.

"We had to go to a restaurant as well, on the high street. I’m not joking. You’ve seen how rich it is around here, and there’s me thinking, 'I’ve not even made any friends. I’ve just moved here. And I’ve got a camera crew and paparazzi following me.'"

'Celebrity Trash Monsters: What's Your Waste Size?' airs on Sunday (17.10.21) at 9pm on Channel 4.