George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change.

The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October.

He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've had in the United States recently because our Congress lives in a bit of a state of denial.

"It used to not be a political situation, Nixon used to do something about this, quite honestly, so I'm disappointed with the way and the direction that our Congress has gone.

"I'm hopeful that more will be done here, I think some will, but I'm not ... I'm not all that optimistic about it - I don't know. I'd like to be, I'm a pretty optimistic guy."

Meanwhile, George recently revealed he won't run for office because he wants to have a "nice life".

The Hollywood star has been linked with a political career for some time but insisted it isn't in his future plans.

Asked if he'd run for office, he said: "No, because I would actually like to have a nice life."

The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker - who has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal - plans to scale back his work commitments while he is still healthy and can still "play basketball and do the things I love".

He added: "I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.

"In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way."