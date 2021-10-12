Chelsea Handler's boyfriend Jo Koy is also her best friend.

The 46-year-old star gushed about her new boyfriend during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', explaining how their friendship has evolved into a romance.

She said: "I had my friend Jo Koy who was in my life for a very long time. He used to be in my old show 'Chelsea Lately' and, he and I were friends and he kept showing up and showing up and showing up. I was like, 'Mmmmm'. And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh, that's my guy'. So he's like my best buddy and I also get to have sex with him. Fun time."

The comedian started dating Jo, 50, earlier this year and confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

Chelsea explained that the last few years had been "very discouraging" in terms of her personal life, but she urged people who are still looking for love to not give up hope.

She also reminded fans that friends can eventually fall for each other.

Chelsea - who previously dated rap star 50 Cent - said: "I know, and I have to say, if I fell in love at the age of 46, you guys, I have hope for every person in this world.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you're not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and be open-minded. Because little things can tap you on the shoulder and then all of a sudden you see something through a different lens. And, I mean, I would never talk about a man likes this unless I meant it."