Kerry Katona thought she was going into early menopause after she was stricken with night terrors and hot sweats.

The 41-year-old star convinced herself that the change of life had begun for her after she mistook her sleep sweats for hot flushes, but after going for a test her doctors told her that was not the case.

Writing in her weekly column for New! magazine, she said: "There was a point where I thought I was. I get night terrors and wake up in hot sweats. It only happens now and then, but sometimes the bed sheets will be wet through. I even went for a test, but I’m not going through it just yet."

Night terrors are when people feel intense panic while still asleep. It is believed it impacts over 40 per cent of people.

Mother-of-five Kerry was raising aware for October being World Menopause Month, the time of a woman’s life when she can no longer bear children, and Kerry admits she is worried about going through the menopause when the time comes.

She said: "I’ll be honest, I do get scared about going through it."

Kerry - who has kids Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, from three relationships - admits she has an issue with getting older and wants to think of herself as a "cool, young-looking mum".

She explained: "I have such an issue about my age and growing old. I look at myself as a cool, young-looking mum. I know it sounds stupid, but I don’t like the thought of being an older lady.”

In her tell-all column, Kerry detailed her other medical issues which include a protruding disc in her back, a tear in her shoulder, arthritis and cysts on her ovary and liver.

Detailing the next steps for her issues, she said: "I’ve seen so many doctors but nobody could tell me what was wrong. I went to Dr Tang at Pall Mall Medical for a full health check and I was diagnosed with arthritis in my hip and my shoulder, a 6mm tear in my right shoulder, and a protruding disc in my back.

"I also have a cyst on my ovary and a cyst on my liver, but they're small enough to leave for now. So, the next step for me is to have an op on my back to remove the disc. I'm so happy I now have a solution."