Ariana Grande joked her singing "sounds like another language".

The 28-year-old pop star - who is a coach on 'The Voice US' - criticised her own vocals while she was helping contestants Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel alongside guest mentor Kristen Chenoweth, who suggested the singers work on enunciating the words.

In response, Ariana quipped: "I should not speak about enunciation because when I’m singing pop music it sounds like another language.”

Ariana was getting the singers ready for the first Battle Rounds of the season, and she broke down in tears on more than one occasion during Monday night's (11.10.21) episode.

She got emotional in rehearsals for Katie Rae and Bella DeNapoli's duelling rendition of 'No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)'.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker revealed she has a connection to Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer's track, as she told her team members; "This song means a lot to me.

"Me and my mom would sing it together in the car all the time."

There were more tears when it came to performances on the main stage itself after Katie and Bella's duet.

Blake Shelton admitted he was "leaning towards" Bella, with Legend Legend and Kelly Clarkson both praising Katie.

Ariana sobbed: "I adore you both so much. You're both so consistently phenomenal. "There's nothing that either of you can't sing, and I feel so privileged to work with you, and to have spent this time with you both. I'm just so proud of you both."

And as Kelly got emotional over her fellow coach's tears, Ariana joked: "I literally talked to my therapist about this."

In the end, Ariana picked Katie as the winner of the battle, but immediately hit her button to save Bella and keep her on her team.

She smiled: "I was able to save my Italian sister.

"I think she's an incredible vocalist. I think she's such a bright light."