Peter Andre wants to make his daughter Princess a pop star.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has revealed that his 14-year-old daughter - whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price - wants to follow the same path he did into the music business but he will not let her launch a pop career proper until she is at least 16.

Princess' older brother Junior, 16, has already signed a deal with Columbia Records UK and although he will make her wait before introducing her to labels, Peter is ready to start writing songs and recording with her.

Discussing Princess' ambitions in an interview with the new issue of OK! magazine, Peter said: "She’s got a beautiful voice. It’s very different from what Junior’s doing, he’s got a different style.

"I’ve said to her from December, when I finish [working on] 'Grease', I’ll start taking her to the recording studio a couple of days a month and start co-writing nice songs for her.

"I don’t agree with them signing things before they are 16. My dad didn’t let me.”

Junior - whose mother is 43-year-old Katie - penned his deal in August following several sessions recording demos and tracks with his dad.

Revealing the news, Junior posted on Instagram: "Wow. Where do I start? These past six months have been hectic. But I’ve loved every single second of it.

"My dad took me to the studio six months ago and got me in the booth at @rebelrecs.

"Since then I have secretly been working on a MASSIVE project, and not long ago got a call saying @columbiauk want to sign me!"

Peter - who has two other children, seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theodore, with his doctor wife Emily, 32 - also opened up on what it's like to parent two teenagers, insisting he doesn't have too many issues with them because they are very respectful.

The 48-year-old singer said: "Junior tells me exactly when he is coming home. I don’t even have to ask him.

"Princess still has to do what I say.

“If you let them go too early, you’re in trouble and if you hold on too tight, they’ll rebel. So it’s finding the right balance."