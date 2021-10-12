Emma Corrin has landed a new TV project.

Emma - best known for portraying Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s 'The Crown' - will be taking on the lead role of Darby Hart in the new FX Limited Series ‘Retreat’, described as a murder mystery.

Darby is an “amateur sleuth at the centre of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat,” according to a report by Deadline.

Questions need to be answered after someone is killed at a high-end retreat, frequented by billionaires, and Darby feels she is the one who is able to figure out who the murderer is.

The Golden Globe winner has just wrapped filming Michael Grandage’s ‘My Policeman’ for Amazon Studio, alongside Harry Styles.

‘Retreat’ is being brought to the small screen by the same people who brought us the high-profile drama 'The OA'; Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. They both will write and direct the series.

Brit will also get to show off her acting chops, along with Linus Roache and Gina McKee.

John Landgraf, the head of the US network, told Radio Times: “We absolutely loved what Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij came to us with, which is radical re-conceptualisation of whodunit with a really, really original set of characters, particularly a really strong and original young woman at the centre of the story whose back story and present-day story form a strong emotional core. There obviously is a mystery unfold too. It’s a distinctive and unique show that is not that easy to produce.”