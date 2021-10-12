Kirsten Dunst has urged victims of gaslighting to talk about their experiences.

The 39-year-old actress features in the Western drama film 'The Power of the Dog' as Rose, a woman who is bullied by rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) – the brother of her new husband George (Jesse Plemons) – and she has urged anyone being abused to speak out and stop the cycle.

Speaking at the film's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday night (11.10.21), Kristen told BANG Showbiz: "What's sad is that you don't realise it's happening, and that's why it's so psychologically damaging. Go to a friend, or you know, try and get someone you can talk to. Go to therapy!"

Kirsten also revealed that she didn't speak much to her co-star Benedict on the set of the movie so that they could bring more hostility and drama to the screen.

She told assembled media on the red carpet: "It's funny because we didn't have many scenes together, but just when we were on set or hanging out, yeah, we didn't really talk to each other on set.

"I mean on the weekends, you know, we both have sons and stuff so – yeah, but when it came to the work we just kept to ourselves, which, yeah, it definitely helped."

Kirsten added: "I mean even Kodi (Smit-McPhee) and I had a secret with each other throughout the film that no one knew about to make our bond strong and have kind of a secretive extra layer to our relationship too."

The 'Spider-Man' actress added that she fulfilled a "dream" by working with the director Jane Campion.

Kirsten said: "It was a dream of mine for a long time. She wrote to me in my twenties about working together and it never happened, so to have it come around again in my life is really, that was a very – yeah, it was a dream come true."