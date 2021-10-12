Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have named their daughter Rose Opal Esme.

The couple had nicknamed their baby Princess Pickle after struggling to settle on a moniker for the tot after she was born last week, but the 'Loose Women' star revealed they have now settled on the right name for their little girl.

Alongside a photo of the baby lying next to a pink rose, Stacey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (12.10.21) evening: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. [heart emoji] Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved.

'It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose.(sic)"

Stacey - who also has son Rex, two, with Joe, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - thanked her fans for their kind messages over the last week.

She added: "We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all [heart emoji] (sic)"

The 32-year-old star previously revealed she and Joe - who is also dad to 14-year-old Harry - had originally planned to name their daughter after the season she was born but changed their mind when they realised Autumn Solomon-Swash's initials would spell out an unfortunate word.

She admitted: "We loved the name Autumn but then we realised her initials would be ASS.

"So it helped us rule out all of the 'A' names."

To help with their decision making, the couple experimented with calling the tot various different names.

She said: "There's a few we love so we are calling her those at the moment and seeing which one suits her the best I know that probably sounds silly."