The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “impact partners” with financial services company Ethic.

The couple are also joining the asset management firm as investors after being introduced by friends because they wanted to find someone that would put their money with someone whose values “aligned” with theirs.

Meghan told the New York Times’ DealBook: “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?

“You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’

The couple – who have children Archie, two, and Lili, four months, together – hope their involvement will help make younger people in particular more conscious of investing in sustainable companies.

Prince Harry said: “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,”

Ethic focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and their clients have already invested more than $1 billion into values-driven companies.

The company said of Meghan and Harry: "They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected. So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well.”

The royal couple also spoke of the importance of investing in different ways on their Archewell Foundation’s website.

They wrote: "When we invest in each other we change the world…Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices—of how and where we put our energy—define us as a global community.

"We believe it's time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face.

"Our impact partnership with Ethic is one of the ways we put our values in action."