Harry and Izzy Judd have named their baby Lockie.

The McFly drummer and his wife welcomed their third child into the world on Monday (11.10.21) and the 37-year-old violinist revealed their son's full name as she shared a series of images of their older children, Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit meeting their brother for the first time as they brought the tot home from hospital.

Izzy captioned the post: "Back home… Lola and Kit, meet your brother Lockie [heart emoji] Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11th October 2021, 7lbs 8oz. Thank you so much for all your kind messages yesterday! Xx (sic)"

And as they settled back in at home, Izzy realised juggling the needs of three children will be challenging.

She wrote on another post: "Well that was a different kind of bedtime tonight… Whilst I was feeding Lockie and reading to Lola, Kit wanted his own story in his own bed with mummy, how to spread my arms 3 ways [mindblown emoji]

"One day at a time is going to be my motto for the foreseeable!!(sic)"

The couple announced their son had been born on Monday by sharing a black and white photo of a smiling Izzy breastfeeding her baby in a hospital bed while her proud husband kissed her on the cheek.

Harry captioned his post: "[blue heart emoji] @mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful. (sic)"

And Izzy wrote on hers: "And just like that my world feels complete [blue heart emoji] (sic)"

The 35-year-old musician previously admitted he knew having a bigger family would be more "stressful" but he didn't want to regret not having more children.

He said: "They say having kids is the most stressful thing you ever do but also the most amazing. There's a fine line but we wanted to have another one.

"For me, when I'm older and having more children is not possible, we might've regretted not having another one. But you can never regret having one."