Wendy Williams’ talk show will return without her next week.

The 57-year-old presenter contracted coronavirus last month and has experienced “serious complications” because of her other medical issues, including autoimmune condition Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, so ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is to be fronted by a series of guest hosts for the foreseeable future.

A post on the show’s social media accounts stated: “’The Wendy Williams Show’ will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.

“It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years.”

Producers want the star to prioritise her health but will welcome her back to the show once she is “ready” to return.

The statement added: “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy‘s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

The ‘Wendy Williams Show’ was supposed to return to screens on September 20 for its 13th season but was delayed until October 4 due to the host’s medical issues, and it was later confirmed the return had been pushed back again until 18 October.

A statement earlier this month announced: “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4.

“She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.

“We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.

“Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues. (sic)”