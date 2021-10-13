Kim Kardashian West’s daughter makes fun of her home if she wants to upset her.

The 40-year-old reality star – who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with estranged husband Kanye West – admitted her eldest child has learned one of the easiest way to hurt her feelings is to mock the “ugly” way the brunette beauty chose to decorate their family abode.

She said: “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It's all white. Who lives like this?'

"She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star is guilty of offering her children a “good bribe” in order to win their cooperation.

Speaking on the new Ellen Digital series ‘Mom Confessions’, she admitted: “My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easily sometimes and bribes. I'm guilty of a good bribe."

But Kim tries her best not to lie to her children.

She said: "I really try not to lie to my kids. I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or things like that, and I just realised quickly it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."

The Skims founder recently revealed her eldest daughter is “a full goth girl” while reflecting on how her kids are all very different from one another.

She said: "She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and make- up.

"All my kids are so different. North is like goth - she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl.

"Saint is like video game, tech wiz - like, amazing. And Psalm is really into ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Cars’. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl - that's her."