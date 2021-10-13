Kristin Cavallari was determined to "set the record straight" with her recent Instagram post about her love life.

The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that she's single, amid rumours linking her to singer Chase Rice, and Kristin wanted to let her fans know that she's simply "too busy with her business and her kids" for the moment.

A source explained: "Kristin has made it clear she’s single. [The Instagram post] wasn’t a dig at anyone."

Kristin and Chase, 36, "casually dated and had fun" in recent months, but there was never an "official label" put on their relationship.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the insider added: "He’s on tour now and she has no plans to visit him. She’s too busy with her business and her kids."

Kristin - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - recently claimed that she'll get married again one day.

The TV star revealed via an Instagram Story Q&A that she hopes to tie the knot again in the future, although she's not in any rush "whatsoever".

She said: "I’m really enjoying being alone right now. I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet."

The blonde beauty has been dating over recent months, but insisted she isn't seeking a boyfriend for the time being.

Kristin - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020 - shared: "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone."