Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 48-year-old actor and Sharna - who have been dating since last year - exited the show after failing to impress during this week's Disney-themed routines.

The loved-up duo actually came in last place on the leaderboard after earning a combined score of 52 out of 80 for their efforts over the last two nights.

Brian and Sharna did their best to honour two Disney classics - 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' - with their performances, but it ultimately wasn't enough to save them from elimination.

Elsewhere, Matt James and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold also exited the series, after they also failed to impress the judges.

The 29-year-old TV star and Lindsay scored 57 out of 80 for their routines, which were inspired by 'The Incredibles' and 'The Jungle Book'.

The duo found themselves in the bottom two alongside Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong, and the judges eventually opted to save the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star instead.

Meanwhile, Brian previously hailed Sharna as a "great" dance teacher.

The actor claimed his girlfriend was also the best possible partner for the show.

He shared: "She’s really great. I think the toughest thing for us has just been learning the situation.

"For her, not wanting to step on my toes … but we communicate and talk about everything. Everything’s been working amazing so far. We’ve been really lucky, and I felt very blessed with this situation."

Brian also pledged to put his "ego" to one side as they prepared to compete.

He said: "I made a choice early on that when we would go in and rehearse that I need to put whatever ego could possibly come up aside and just listen and learn."