Sir Billy Connolly thinks he "would have been cancelled" if he started his career in 2021.

The 78-year-old comedian doubts whether the "fearless" material he used in the 1970s would be accepted in the modern day.

Billy confessed: "I couldn't have started today."

Billy believes that "political correctness" could've derailed his comedy career.

He told the New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB: "Because of political correctness people have pulled in the horns. I couldn't have started today with the talent I had then."

The stand-up star also admitted he loves comedians who are willing to take risks.

He said: "There's a show here in America with all black comedians, men and women, and they are totally ruthless, they are totally without political correctness and they have always got me on the floor howling with laughter.

"There was a comedian who had a series on television and the suits involved were going to take it off at the first commercial break. They have got no bravery."

Meanwhile, Billy recently revealed that he knew he had to stop drinking for good after he almost killed Sir Michael Caine.

The comedy star quit booze for a year after his daughter Daisy was born in 1983 and admitted that hitting the bottle again after was a "big mistake".

Writing in his autobiography, ‘Windswept & Interesting’, he shared: "I was filming the movie ‘Water’ in St Lucia. One night I had a jolly evening with Michael Caine and some of the other cast and crew. By the time we left the restaurant, I was steaming.

"We then had to ride back to our hotel in a local bus that took a precarious route on a terrible road beside a steep ravine.

"For some reason, I thought it would be a wheeze to cover the driver’s eyes while he was driving.

"To prevent us from careering off the edge of the cliff, Michael Caine had to intervene. He talked to me about it the following morning, and I decided to quit drinking again.

"At the end of 1985, I stopped for good."